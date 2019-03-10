Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Passed peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019 She is survived by her husband, Don; her brother, George Brotzler; and her children and their spouses, Keith (Lauri), Randy (Cyndy), Beth (Dennis) Schuster and Mark (Patty) Rosvold. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Anita Brotzler; brothers, Harold (Bud), and Lawrence (WW2); and sister, Helen (Brotzler.) Gladys was a graduate of South Saint Paul High School. She was a long-time employee of Burlington Northern Railroad, a member of St James Lutheran Church (WSP) and its Ladies Guild, a master gardener and a long-standing member of the SSP/IGH Rainbow Club. Her love of life and devotion to her family will be missed by all. To us, she will be forever in the garden. There will be no public service. The family will celebrate her life with a private burial service this spring. Please send cards to Don Rosvold. All memorials will go to St. James Lutheran Church. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
