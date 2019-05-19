|
|
Passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019. She was in her 99th year. Gladys was born on a farm in Inver Grove, was a wonderful mother, grandmother and homemaker. She retired from Webb Publishing after a long career. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Tom, her parents, and siblings, Ervin, Leonard, and Doris. A beloved mother of Kathie (William), Thomas (Debby), Margaret (Jerry), Cheryl (Chuck), Patty (Chris), and James (Mary). Proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Her life will be celebrated at a 10:30 am service on Thursday, May 23 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul. Visitation at the church at 9:30 am until time of service. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Luke's Lutheran Church 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019