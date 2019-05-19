Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church,
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
1807 Field Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys BYRNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys V. (Krech) BYRNES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gladys V. (Krech) BYRNES Obituary
Passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019. She was in her 99th year. Gladys was born on a farm in Inver Grove, was a wonderful mother, grandmother and homemaker. She retired from Webb Publishing after a long career. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Tom, her parents, and siblings, Ervin, Leonard, and Doris. A beloved mother of Kathie (William), Thomas (Debby), Margaret (Jerry), Cheryl (Chuck), Patty (Chris), and James (Mary). Proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Her life will be celebrated at a 10:30 am service on Thursday, May 23 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul. Visitation at the church at 9:30 am until time of service. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Luke's Lutheran Church 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy
Download Now