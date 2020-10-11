Beloved Father, Grandpa & Uncle Age 81, of Eagan Passed away on October 2, 2020. Survived by loving daughters, Michelle (Bruce) Schlie, Beth (Andrew) Ganfield; grandchildren, Maddie, Josey, AJ and Tim; mother of his children, Barbara Hanson; and other family and friends. Memorial Service 6 PM, Monday, October 26th at Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Pt., Eagan. Gathering of Friends 3-6 PM Monday at the funeral home. Private Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Wounded Warrior Project
. The Service will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. 651-454-9488