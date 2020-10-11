1/1
Glen A. JAMES
Beloved Father, Grandpa & Uncle Age 81, of Eagan Passed away on October 2, 2020. Survived by loving daughters, Michelle (Bruce) Schlie, Beth (Andrew) Ganfield; grandchildren, Maddie, Josey, AJ and Tim; mother of his children, Barbara Hanson; and other family and friends. Memorial Service 6 PM, Monday, October 26th at Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Pt., Eagan. Gathering of Friends 3-6 PM Monday at the funeral home. Private Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Wounded Warrior Project. The Service will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. 651-454-9488





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
