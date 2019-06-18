Home

Glen A. "Bud" REED

Glen A. "Bud" REED Obituary
Age 87, of Wyoming, MN Died peacefully Saturday June 15, 2019 at Saint Joseph's Hospital. He is survived by Maureen Sausen; daughter, Peg Sausen; granddaughter, Amanda Sausen; siblings, Rosemary (Ron) Masloski, Dorothy (Jim) West, Bruce (Carol) Reed; sisters-in-law, Grace (Dennis) Schultz, Nancy O'Connor, Bonnie Powers; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by wife, Mary; parents, Howard and Anna Reed; brother, Dale Reed; sisters, Joan Mackey and Peggy Rylander. Bud was born in Wyoming, Minnesota on October 30, 1931. He graduated from Forest Lake High School. He was in the Army and served in the Korean War. Bud was a hard worker. He grew up working in the family feed mill and as an adult he often worked two to three jobs at a time. He married Mary Powers in 1958, who sadly passed away in 1991. In later years, Bud and Maureen spent 21 happy years together. Bud enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with family and friends. A special thank you to the wonderful, caring staff of Saint Joseph Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the . The family will greet friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Private family interment will take place at Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 18, 2019
