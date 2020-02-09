Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glen OWEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Alan OWEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen Alan OWEN Obituary
Age 72, of Roseville Died peacefully Jan. 26 at The Harbors Senior Living Community in Fridley, surrounded by family. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; son, Benjamin; father, John Owen; siblings, David, Diane and Douglas (Karen) Owen; sisters-in-law, Barbara Nydahl (John) and Jane Bednar; and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Owen. Graduate of Michigan State University and Bloomfield Hills High School, Michigan. Glen worked as a classical music announcer; computer programmer for Unisys, Roseville, and Decision Systems, Minneapolis; and in seasonal park maintenance in Roseville. He served as treasurer of the Roseville Arts Council and a volunteer with the Roseville Strings. He was fond of bicycling and car shows and made the Roseville Library his second home. Friends and neighbors may drop in at our home Feb. 15 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for coffee and reminiscence (contact [email protected] comcast.net). Family gathering in Michigan in spring. Memorials to Roseville String Ensemble, rosevillestrings.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -