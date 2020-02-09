|
Age 72, of Roseville Died peacefully Jan. 26 at The Harbors Senior Living Community in Fridley, surrounded by family. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; son, Benjamin; father, John Owen; siblings, David, Diane and Douglas (Karen) Owen; sisters-in-law, Barbara Nydahl (John) and Jane Bednar; and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Owen. Graduate of Michigan State University and Bloomfield Hills High School, Michigan. Glen worked as a classical music announcer; computer programmer for Unisys, Roseville, and Decision Systems, Minneapolis; and in seasonal park maintenance in Roseville. He served as treasurer of the Roseville Arts Council and a volunteer with the Roseville Strings. He was fond of bicycling and car shows and made the Roseville Library his second home. Friends and neighbors may drop in at our home Feb. 15 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for coffee and reminiscence (contact [email protected] comcast.net). Family gathering in Michigan in spring. Memorials to Roseville String Ensemble, rosevillestrings.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020