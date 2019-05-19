|
Beloved Father and Grandfather Passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born in St. Paul, MN on April 19, 1947. Graduate of Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota. Accomplished kitchen cabinet design industry professional and avid hunter. Enthusiast of travel and the outdoors. Preceded in death by parents Orville and Bernice Peterson; and Jeanne Peterson, loving wife of 46 years. Survived by children Patrick (Michelle), Corrie (Katie), and Nicholas (Emily); grandchildren Alexis, Jordan, George, Darby, Sidney and Finn; and beloved cat Sonya. Also survived by numerous family and friends. Memorial service Tuesday, May 21 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 550 West Seventh Street, Saint Paul. Service from 11:00 am to 12:00. Fellowship brunch follows service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019