Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen PETERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen O. PETERSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glen O. PETERSON Obituary
Beloved Father and Grandfather Passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born in St. Paul, MN on April 19, 1947. Graduate of Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota. Accomplished kitchen cabinet design industry professional and avid hunter. Enthusiast of travel and the outdoors. Preceded in death by parents Orville and Bernice Peterson; and Jeanne Peterson, loving wife of 46 years. Survived by children Patrick (Michelle), Corrie (Katie), and Nicholas (Emily); grandchildren Alexis, Jordan, George, Darby, Sidney and Finn; and beloved cat Sonya. Also survived by numerous family and friends. Memorial service Tuesday, May 21 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 550 West Seventh Street, Saint Paul. Service from 11:00 am to 12:00. Fellowship brunch follows service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
Download Now