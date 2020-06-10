Age 85 Of Winona and formerly of Cannon Falls Survived by children: Dawn Lobejko, Gwen Kohner, Tammy Wadley, and Scott Schindeldecker; 13 grand children; 15 great-grandchildren; brother Willard; sisters-in law Sandra Wessels and Isabel Zorak; brother-in-law Myron Bailey; and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, wives Darlene and Doris, and sister-in-law Mildred Schindeldecker. Funeral 12:00 pm Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Lundberg Funeral Home, 5839 Hwy 19 Blvd, Cannon Falls, MN, 55009. Visitation from 11 am-12 pm with strict social distancing in place. Masks requested. Interment will be in the Cannon Falls Cemetery. www.LundbergFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 10, 2020.