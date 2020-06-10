Glen SCHINDELDECKER
Age 85 Of Winona and formerly of Cannon Falls Survived by children: Dawn Lobejko, Gwen Kohner, Tammy Wadley, and Scott Schindeldecker; 13 grand children; 15 great-grandchildren; brother Willard; sisters-in law Sandra Wessels and Isabel Zorak; brother-in-law Myron Bailey; and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, wives Darlene and Doris, and sister-in-law Mildred Schindeldecker. Funeral 12:00 pm Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Lundberg Funeral Home, 5839 Hwy 19 Blvd, Cannon Falls, MN, 55009. Visitation from 11 am-12 pm with strict social distancing in place. Masks requested. Interment will be in the Cannon Falls Cemetery. www.LundbergFuneral.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Lundberg Funeral Home
JUN
11
Funeral
12:00 PM
Lundberg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lundberg Funeral Home
5839 Highway 19 Blvd
Cannon Falls, MN 55009
(507) 263-4246
