Died peacefully on May 4th, 2019 Age 87 Glenn is survived by his children--Thomas, Timothy (Marla), Jill Zoet (Bob) and Todd (Christine); and six grandchildren (Mitchell, Kirby, Sam, Rita, Erica and Harry). He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn (Reimenschneider) and his four siblings (Lowell, Wayne, Muriel and Maureen). A service to celebrate Glenn's life will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 674 Johnson Parkway in St. Paul on Tuesday, May 7 at 11:00am. A one hour visitation will precede the service 10:00 - 11:00. Lunch to immediately follow the service before internment. www.maplewoodmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 6, 2019