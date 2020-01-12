|
Age 87 Of Oakdale Preceded in death by son, Lynn. Survived by wife of 60 years, Luella; children, Joel, Lori (Don) Miller, Jeri (Paul) Jansen, & Jamie (Shelley); 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and extended family. Retired after 30 years with Indianhead Truck Lines. Memorial Service Saturday (Jan. 18) 12:00 PM at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 11:00 AM. Private Family Interment. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020