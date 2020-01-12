Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn CLAFLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn C. CLAFLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn C. CLAFLIN Obituary
Age 87 Of Oakdale Preceded in death by son, Lynn. Survived by wife of 60 years, Luella; children, Joel, Lori (Don) Miller, Jeri (Paul) Jansen, & Jamie (Shelley); 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and extended family. Retired after 30 years with Indianhead Truck Lines. Memorial Service Saturday (Jan. 18) 12:00 PM at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 11:00 AM. Private Family Interment. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -