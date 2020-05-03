Glenn Carl "Skip" WILKE
Went to join his loving wife Janet on April 25th, 2020. 12th child out of 13 born to Frank and Julia Wilke on August 15th, 1942. Dad stood up to myelodysplastic syndrome and fought it head on with strength and humor, no matter the circumstances, until he couldn't anymore. He served our country and retired from Berg Torseth. Dad leaves behind his children Susan (James) O'Connell, Richard (Bernadette) Evenson, Micheal (Susan) Wilke and David (Anne) Evenson; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 13 great great grandchildren; and was a Papa and Uncle Skip to many daycare kids, siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. A heartfelt thank you to nurse Wendy and all the medical staff involved with dad's care. Heaven received a beautiful man with an unforgettable sense of humor. Still waters run deep. You are loved. Dad will be honored at a later date. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
