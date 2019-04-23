Home

Koop Funeral Home - Crosby
32 East Main St.
Crosby, MN 56441
218-546-5531
Glenn Eugene HOLMGREN


Age 93, of Crosby Died on April 10, 2019 at the Cuyuna Regional Care Center in Crosby. He was born on January 29, 1926 in St. Paul to Godtfred and Nora (Peterson) Holmgren. Glenn was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran, serving with Admiral Halsey's 7th fleet. He was a survivor of Operation Crossroads. He was a longtime over the road truck driver, retiring to Crosby in 1995. Glenn is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Dr. Mike) Wiedell of Crosby and Barb (Don) Olesen of Anoka; one son, Steven Holmgren of New River, AZ; two sisters, Shirley (Dennis) Gustner of Golden Valley and Kathryn N. Kobs of Maplewood; seven grand children and nine great grand children. Preceding Glenn in death are his parents; wife, Lois Holmgren Erickson; son, Glenn Holmgren; and two brothers, Ralph and Allan Holmgren. A private family service will be held. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 23, 2019
