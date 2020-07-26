1927 — 2020 Of St. Paul Died peacefully at home on June 6th. Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather. He was a Korean War Veteran. Preceded in death by beloved wife, LouElla. Survived by loving children, Gwynn (Wayne) Pepin, Joy, Evan (Anne), Phillip, Morgan (Denise); 12 grand children, Nathan (Amy), Benjamin (Breanna), Travis (Andi), Tim (Claire), David, Henry, Christopher, Mollie, Noah, Aaron, Abigail and Matthew. 2 great-grandsons, Riley and Graham Pepin; dear friend Helen Engman; sister-in-law Rita Meyer. Faith and Family were most important to him. Celebration of Life 1PM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Road. Private interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828