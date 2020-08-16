Age 94 A Lifetime Eastsider Glenn was born in St. Paul on March 2, 1926 and died in North St. Paul on August 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by wife of 59 years, Delores (Youngquist); parents Gilbert & Millie (Selness); and sister, Bettyann Grant. Survived by children, Bonnie (Jack) Rolig, Janet (Rory) Bower, Gordy (Sue) and Dale (Linda); "Grandpa Pete" to 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was proud to be a WWII Navy Veteran, a 46 year employee of Brown and Bigelow, and a longtime active member of Beaver Lake Lutheran Church. Private Family Graveside Service on August 18, 2020 at Union Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Beaver Lake Lutheran Church or Donor's Choice. A very special thank you to nurse Mary and assistant Hannah of St. Croix Hospice for their loving care. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com