Passed away peacefully late July 25, surrounded by his girls. Age 62. Preceded in death by parents, Gifford & Patricia Henthorne; sister, Helen; and niece, Crystal. Survived by Julie; daughters, Camille (Steve), Korene (Marc), and April (Chad); grandchildren, Trystan, Riley, Brooke, Raiden, Dylan, Peyton and Ashton; sister, Jeanette; brother Gifford Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Glenn drove truck for 40 years. He spent the last 20 years blessed with his family of friends at Walmart Distrubution. He took pride in almost 2 million safe miles under his belt. Visitation Thursday, July 30, 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Sandberg Funeral home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Funeral Service Friday, July 31, 2020 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Our Saviors Lutheran Church Cemetery in Beldenville, WI. Lunch in a park nearby. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com