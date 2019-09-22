|
|
Age 75 Went to his forever home with his Savior on September 16th. He is survived by his wife Carol of 52 years, son Jonathan (wife Julie), daughters Rachel (husband Chris) and Gracia. Also survived by grandchildren Luke, Olivia, Jack and Elaine. Glenn was a local 34 plumber until his retirement in 2006 and a St. Paul native. Visitation will be held at Bakken Young Funeral Home in River Falls on Thursday, Sept. 26th from 4-8pm. Home going celebration at Faith Community Church in Hudson, Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 27th. 10-11 am visitation, 11 am memorial service, and luncheon to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019