Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bakken Young Funeral Home
805 East Division Street
River Falls, WI 54022
715-425-8788
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
805 East Division Street
River Falls, WI 54022
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
805 East Division Street
River Falls, WI 54022
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
805 East Division Street
River Falls, WI 54022
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn H. NELSON


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn H. NELSON Obituary
Age 75 Went to his forever home with his Savior on September 16th. He is survived by his wife Carol of 52 years, son Jonathan (wife Julie), daughters Rachel (husband Chris) and Gracia. Also survived by grandchildren Luke, Olivia, Jack and Elaine. Glenn was a local 34 plumber until his retirement in 2006 and a St. Paul native. Visitation will be held at Bakken Young Funeral Home in River Falls on Thursday, Sept. 26th from 4-8pm. Home going celebration at Faith Community Church in Hudson, Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 27th. 10-11 am visitation, 11 am memorial service, and luncheon to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now