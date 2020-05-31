Glenn Jay MUNKELWITZ
1961 - 2020
Age 58 Passed in peace in St. Paul, MN after a prolonged illness. He was born July 30, 1961 in Minneapolis, MN the son of Earl H. and Audrey (Splettstoeszer). Glenn was a lifelong resident of Minneapolis/St. Paul. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his sister, Betty. He is survived by his daughter Sarah (Chouinard) and her husband Jim of Lakeville, MN; three brothers Earl Jr. (Debbie), David Sternberg (Becky) and Guy (Pam) and two sisters, Arlene Griggs (Neal) and Carol Hernandez (Juan); and many nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a celebration of life at a later date to be determined. Memorial contributions can be made to Palliative Care Fund c/o Regions Hospital Foundation, 640 Jackson St. MS 11202C, St. Paul, MN 55101-2595. Arrangements by Spielman Mortuary, 651-222-6363.




Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spielman Mortuary - Saint Paul
344 W. University Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55103
651) 222-6363
