Age 58 Passed in peace in St. Paul, MN after a prolonged illness. He was born July 30, 1961 in Minneapolis, MN the son of Earl H. and Audrey (Splettstoeszer). Glenn was a lifelong resident of Minneapolis/St. Paul. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his sister, Betty. He is survived by his daughter Sarah (Chouinard) and her husband Jim of Lakeville, MN; three brothers Earl Jr. (Debbie), David Sternberg (Becky) and Guy (Pam) and two sisters, Arlene Griggs (Neal) and Carol Hernandez (Juan); and many nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a celebration of life at a later date to be determined. Memorial contributions can be made to Palliative Care Fund c/o Regions Hospital Foundation, 640 Jackson St. MS 11202C, St. Paul, MN 55101-2595. Arrangements by Spielman Mortuary, 651-222-6363.









