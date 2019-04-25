|
|
Age 81, of Hugo, Minnesota Went to Heaven on April 21st, 2019 surrounded by family after a 12-year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He is preceded in death by parents, Obert and Mabel Weeks. Glenn will be deeply missed by his wife, Janet: children, Brad (Wendy) Weeks, Beth (Dave) Kohner, Jane (David) Streitz; grandchildren, Katie (Dan) Huebsch, Taylor Streitz, Paul Kohner, Daniel Streitz, Sydney Weeks, Christian Weeks, Calvin Weeks, and Jocelyn Weeks. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at New Life Lutheran Church, 6000 148th St N, Hugo. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Elim Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of sending flowers, donations to HealthEast. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 25, 2019