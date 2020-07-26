Age 79, of St. Paul Passed away July 22, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Agnes and Glenmore Neske; uncles, John, Bill and Robert; niece Jennifer; sisters-in-law, Judy and Janice; and brother-in-law, Gary. Survived by wife of 57 years, Carol, daughter, Jill and son, Jeffrey; grandsons, Sawyer, Haakon and Lars. Glenn was a loving husband, father and devoted grandpa. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Glenn was a dedicated lifelong member of Dayton Avenue Presbyterian Church and a very kind and gentle soul to everyone he met. Private Service Monday with a Celebration of Life at a later date.