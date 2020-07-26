1/1
Glenn Robert NESKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 79, of St. Paul Passed away July 22, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Agnes and Glenmore Neske; uncles, John, Bill and Robert; niece Jennifer; sisters-in-law, Judy and Janice; and brother-in-law, Gary. Survived by wife of 57 years, Carol, daughter, Jill and son, Jeffrey; grandsons, Sawyer, Haakon and Lars. Glenn was a loving husband, father and devoted grandpa. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Glenn was a dedicated lifelong member of Dayton Avenue Presbyterian Church and a very kind and gentle soul to everyone he met. Private Service Monday with a Celebration of Life at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved