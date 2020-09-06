1/
Glenn STEPAN
1939 - 2020
Of Cambridge, MN Passed away September 1, 2020 He passed peacefully at the age of 81. Glenn was born June 24, 1939. Graduated from Willow River High School in 1958. In 1962 enlisted in the Army. In 1963 he married Donna Cottrell. They have two daughters. He loved spending time with his family. In 2006 Glenn and Donna moved to Cambridge. He is Survived by Donna, his wife of 57 years; daughters, Carmen Stepan (Steven) and Karen (Joe) Bevins and 3 grandsons. Visitation at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home at 311 Ashland St S, Cambridge, MN 55008, 763-689-2244. on September 13, 2020 from 1PM to 4PM, Memorial service at 11AM on Monday, September 14 at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at Fort Snelling. Memorials can be made out to the family. The Stepan Family would like to extend a generous thank you to Abbott Northwestern Hospital for their excellent care of Glenn.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home
SEP
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home
311 Ashland St S
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 689-2244
