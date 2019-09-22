|
On Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 88. Glenn was an active member of the West St. Paul Commercial Club, West St. Paul Businessmen's Association and worked at Nobel's and American Can as a tool and die maker until his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean (Fischer); sons, Bryan (Buzz) & Bruce; daughter, Ginger Vance; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Glenn and Jean lived in Inver Grove Heights for more than 50 years. Glenn loved hunting in the fall, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends and many say he will be remembered for his humor and friendliness. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, September 24th, at the Church of St. Matthew, 490 Hall Ave., St. Paul. Visitation 4-7 PM Monday, Sept. 23rd, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Also 10-11 AM prior to Mass at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St. Matthews Church. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019