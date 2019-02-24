|
|
Age 88, of Minneapolis Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 17, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Glennys and brother, Dean. Survived by children, Philip (Rochelle), Sarah Foss, (Cary Foss) and Priscilla (Johnny) Byrne; 9 grandchildren; beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim (Jayne) Bradshaw, Curt (Caroline) Swenson and Helen (Jon) Grotte; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Glenn was a longtime Special Ed teacher at Edison High School and a resident of NE Minneapolis for 40 years. Service Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Private interment Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. and also one hour prior to the service. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019