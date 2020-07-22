1/1
Glennys Mae (Knudsen) THORMODSGAARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glennys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91, of Saint Paul, Minnesota Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in her home and surrounded by her family. Glennys was born on June 6, 1929, in Yankton, South Dakota to Carl B. and Myrtle (Flyger) Knudsen. She attended Rose Grove District #40 elementary school, a one-room school house, before attending Augustana Academy in Canton, South Dakota. After graduating from Augustana Academy, she attended Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She married her high school sweetheart, Curtis Leif Thormodsgaard, on September 16, 1949, in Spring Valley Lutheran Church in rural Viborg, South Dakota. In 1966, Glennys and Curtis accepted a call from the American Lutheran Church (now ELCA) to travel to Madagascar. That call included French-language study in Paris, France, for one year. Having completed their study, the family moved to Antananarivo, the capital city of Madagascar, in July of 1967. Curtis was the plant manager for the Lutheran printing plant, Trano Printy Loterana, in Antananarivo. Glennys was hostess to many travelers in her home. Many missionaries, Malagasy church leaders, dignitaries, and industry leaders would dine at her gourmet table. She would later pass on her culinary talents to her grandchildren — making for many special times spent together. After 6 years of service in Madagascar, Glennys and Curtis moved to Saint Paul, Minnesota, where they started a consulting company in the Graphic Arts industry. Curtis gave lectures and performed consulting services all over the world for the printing industry. Glennys would accompany him on many of his travels, and they formed long-lasting friendships throughout the world. Glennys was also Parish Secretary for Saint Anthony Park Lutheran Church in Saint Paul, Minnesota, for almost 14 years. During that time, she also managed Graphic Communication International, her and Curtis's consulting business. Glennys is preceded in death by her parents; her three brothers and their wives; her husband, Curtis; an infant daughter; and an infant grandson. She is survived by her children: David (Lana), Julie (Bertrand), Joyce (Enrique), and Daniel (Deborah); her 13 grandchildren; and her 12 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00AM, with Services held at 11:00AM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home: 536 Snelling Avenue N, Saint Paul, MN. Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery: 29217 482nd Ave, Hudson, South Dakota. In lieu of flowers, donations to Global Health Industries, 7831 Hickory St. N.E., Fridley, MN 55432.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
11:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Interment
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
David, Julie, Joyce, Dan, and Families - I just heard about Glennys' passing. She had a rich, full life with lots of love from her wonderful family and friends. I'm sorry to say I am unable to attend the service at Trinity because of the Covid-19 virus. Richard and I are being very careful to maintain distancing during this time, but my heart and love is with you all. You will always have a special place in my heart.
Jane (Thormodsgaard) Baratta
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved