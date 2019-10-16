|
Age 91, of Mendota Heights Was born on May 16, 1928 in Duluth, MN and passed away on October, 8, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Segrid Tillman and brother, Kern Tillman. Survived by loving husband of 64 years, Don; sons, David (Pamela) and Curtis; 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild. Memorial service 11:00AM Monday, Oct. 21st at Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 9100 Russell Ave. S., Bloomington. Visitation one hour prior. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Hillcrest UMC. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019