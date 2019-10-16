Home

Services
Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel
6527 Portland Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
(612) 869-3226
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillcrest United Methodist Church
9100 Russell Ave. S.
Bloomington, MN
View Map
Glenyce A. HARRINGTON


1928 - 2019
Glenyce A. HARRINGTON Obituary
Age 91, of Mendota Heights Was born on May 16, 1928 in Duluth, MN and passed away on October, 8, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Segrid Tillman and brother, Kern Tillman. Survived by loving husband of 64 years, Don; sons, David (Pamela) and Curtis; 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild. Memorial service 11:00AM Monday, Oct. 21st at Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 9100 Russell Ave. S., Bloomington. Visitation one hour prior. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Hillcrest UMC. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
