Gloria A. KLOSNER
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 89, of Oakdale, MN Passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Clyde; her parents Lloyd and Iona Maher; and sisters, Arlene and Adele. She is survived by children, Greg, Mark (Barb), Susie (Kevin) Hartman; grandchildren, Rick (Courtney), Jen (Duane) Passa, David (Amanda), Megan (Ryan) McMahon, Katie (Mark) Lenhardt, Jeff (Andrea), Becky, Pat (Diedrah) & Nick; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon (Jim) Garrigan. Gloria will be interred with her husband Clyde at Guardian Angels Cemetery, Oakdale. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials preferred to Options for Women East (891 White Bear Ave., St. Paul) and Transfiguration Catholic Church in Oakdale. A special thank you to Brighton Hospice (especially Allison), and the staff and residents of Arbor Glen Senior Living-Lake Elmo for their care and friendship. 651-702-0301





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O’Halloran and Murphy - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 16, 2020
At Clyde's service, May 2018. Love you always, Gloria.
Sending all our love and prayers from the family in Oregon and New Zealand, with a heart full of gratitude for Gloria's good life with Clyde. Sad only that we cannot all gather right now, but knowing that day will come. I will remember her at Mass tomorrow.
Chris Weekly
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved