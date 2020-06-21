Age 89, of Oakdale, MN Passed away from ALS on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Clyde; her parents Lloyd and Iona Maher; sisters, Arlene and Adele. She is survived by children, Greg, Mark (Barb), Susie (Kevin) Hartman; grandchildren, Rick (Courtney), Jen (Duane) Passa, David (Amanda), Megan (Ryan) McMahon, Katie (Mark) Lenhardt, Jeff (Andrea), Becky, Pat (Diedrah) & Nick; 17 great grandchildren; and sister, Sharon (Jim) Garrigan. Gloria was a proud teacher for over 30 years, spending the majority of her career at District 622, Eagle Point Elementary School. A Memorial Service will be held at Transfiguration Catholic Church, June 25th at 10:30 AM. Gloria has been interred with her husband Clyde at Guardian Angels Cemetery, Oakdale. Memorials preferred to Options for Women East (891 White Bear Ave., St. Paul), and Transfiguration Catholic Church in Oakdale. A special thank you to Brighton Hospice, and the staff and residents of Arbor Glen Senior Living -Lake Elmo for their care and friendship. 651-702-0301