Age 92 Of Woodbury Passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. Known as the "Quilt Lady" by friends, family and the hundreds of recipients of her homemade quilts. She will be missed by her daughters; Linda Aasen and husband, Steve, of Indio, CA, grandchildren, Todd and Stefanie Aasen, and two great-granddaughters; Susan Hoffman and husband, Jay, of Aurora, Ohio, grandchildren, Scott and Samantha Hoffman, and one great-grand-daughter; Roxanne Murray and husband, Dan, of Mahtomedi, MN, grandchildren, Julie Hanscom and Christine Lee, and four great-grandchildren; loving companion, Luther Fjelstad and his children, Margo and Mark. Special thanks to Allina Healthcare and J.A. Wedum Hospice Residence. A Celebration of Gloria's Life will be held at 11AM, Friday, November 1st, 2019 at Lutheran Church of Peace, 47 Century Avenue South, Maplewood. Memorials to Alley Shoppe at Arlington Lutheran Church, 1115 Greenbrier Street, St Paul or Lutheran Church of Peace. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019