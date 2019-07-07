Home

Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
4741 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
4741 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
Gloria C. DOTTE

Gloria C. DOTTE Obituary
Beloved Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma and Sister Of White Bear Lake. Preceded in death by husband Robert & daughter Mary Pat. Survived by children Paul, Nancy DeMars, Dan (Pauline), Bob Jr., Bruce, Linda and Tim (Brenda); 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings Jerry Ogren (Joan), Karen Sauvageau (Roger) and Steve Ogren (Ila) & other family and friends. Gathering for friends and family from 4-7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 10th at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 pm on Thursday, July 11th at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, with second visitation 1 hour prior to at church. Private interment at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Cemetery in White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
