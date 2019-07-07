|
Beloved Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma and Sister Of White Bear Lake. Preceded in death by husband Robert & daughter Mary Pat. Survived by children Paul, Nancy DeMars, Dan (Pauline), Bob Jr., Bruce, Linda and Tim (Brenda); 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings Jerry Ogren (Joan), Karen Sauvageau (Roger) and Steve Ogren (Ila) & other family and friends. Gathering for friends and family from 4-7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 10th at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 pm on Thursday, July 11th at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, with second visitation 1 hour prior to at church. Private interment at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Cemetery in White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019