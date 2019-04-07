|
|
Born November 7, 1929 and died peacefully in her sleep on April 3, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Jim of 54 years, parents Frances and Matthew, siblings Jack, Bill (Bev), Patricia (Ken), Gladys, father and mother-in-law Bea and Patrick and their children Jack, Joe (Elaine). Survived by siblings Ralph (Shirley) McDonough, Judy Gifford, Margaret (Ron) Capocasa, Tom (Carol), children Michael (Lynn Casey), Mary (Sid) Larson, Patrick, Theresa (Perry) Canton, James, Brigid (Paul) Henry, Brendan (Joan), grandchildren Matt and Katie, Sid (Katie) and Briana Larson, Joe (Katie), Chris (Julia), Ryan, Caitlin (Joe) Canton Zanghi D.O.'s, Erik Canton, Michelle, Steven (Alexa), Megan and Mary Henry, Frances and Alexandra. Also survived by great grandchildren Caden Wilson, Thomas and Abigail, Ethan and Isaac Henry and baby Larson expected in September. Obviously Gloria was known for her love of family. She lived a joyous life creating a home full of good food, song, dance and laughter. She will be missed tremendously for her powerful positive influence but will be welcomed by her husband and family into their arms and the arms of our Lord. Loved her husband, Adored her family, Never forgot a birthday... Always drew a cake on the birthday card, laughed easily and heartily, loved to cook and had every intention of changing every recipe. Took a year off of high school to take care of her siblings while her mother recovered from a back injury. Loved ice cream. Loved babies. Loved to dance and sing. Loved flowers. Loved fashion and interior design. Needed Chocolate. A special thank you to the Episcopal Church Homes and Grace Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (4/11) at 10AM at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 2001 Dayton Ave., St. Paul. Visitation Wednesday (4/10) from 4-7PM at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul and also 1 hour prior to Mass at church on Thursday. Interment Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019