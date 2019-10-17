Home

Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Remembrance service
Gloria Darlene DOLBY


1929 - 2019
Gloria Darlene DOLBY Obituary
June 13, 1929 - October 11, 2019 Beloved spouse, mother, grand mother, age 90 passed peacefully to heaven October 11, 2019. Gloria was a graduate of Harding High School. She worked at 3M in her early years and was a devoted mother, grandmother and homemaker until her passing. Gloria is survived by her sister Sally Ann, sister-in-law Ardys Stadler, children Cindy, Michael (Toni), Tom(Kalynn), and Jeff (Paula); and four grandchildren Jacob, Joshua, Aaron (Brooke) and Hannah. Gloria is proceeded in death by her beloved husband Bruce, infant daughter Debra Dyan, her father and mother Sig and Sal Norsby, in-laws Bruce and Elsa Dolby, brother Raymond Stadler and step-sisters Lorraine, Dorothy, Jeanette and Nola. Visitation from 1-3 pm at Kandt Tetrick Funeral Home, 140 8th Avenue North, South St. Paul on Sunday, October 20th, 2019. Remembrance service at 2 pm.Private interment at a later date. Memorials to: Salvation Army (a charity that was very close to Gloria's heart).
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 17, 2019
