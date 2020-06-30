Age 94, of Northfield Passed away June 26, 2020 Preceded by husband Merlin in 2017. Survived by children, Brenda (Curtis) Feil of Mountain Lake, Garlan (Kathy) of Randolph; 4 grand & 6 great-grand children. Funeral 11AM, Thursday (7/2/20) at Trinity Lutheran Church, Nfld. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday at Bierman FH, Nfld and at church one hour prior. Due to Covid 19, please bring a mask and we will assist guests with social distancing. www.biermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 30, 2020.