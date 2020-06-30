Gloria (Groth) DUBBELS
Age 94, of Northfield Passed away June 26, 2020 Preceded by husband Merlin in 2017. Survived by children, Brenda (Curtis) Feil of Mountain Lake, Garlan (Kathy) of Randolph; 4 grand & 6 great-grand children. Funeral 11AM, Thursday (7/2/20) at Trinity Lutheran Church, Nfld. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday at Bierman FH, Nfld and at church one hour prior. Due to Covid 19, please bring a mask and we will assist guests with social distancing. www.biermanfuneralhome.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 30, 2020.
