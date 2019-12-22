|
Age 92, of St. Paul Passed away on Friday, December 20th, 2019. Loving mother, grandma, great grandma & great great grandma. Preceded in death by husbands, Bob Berthiaume & Charlie Bulow; son, Frank; granddaughter, Angie; and grandson, Clinton. Survived by children, David (Renee), Cheryl Daley, Chirs Mattson, Rick (Barb), Laurie Schnarr, Ellen (Keith) LaScotte, Rob (Teri), Michael; 30 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; cousins, Yvonne Killeen & Joe Beaubien; and daughter-in-law Kristi. Funeral services will take place at 11 am on Monday, December 30th at Church of the Blessed Sacrament (2119 Stillwater Ave E, St Paul). Visitation Sunday, December 29th from 2-4pm at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave N., St. Paul) and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Burial at Union Cemetery. Memorials preferred to family. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019