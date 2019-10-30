|
|
Age 97 Went to be with the Lord October 26, 2019. She was a WWII veteran. Preceded in death by husband of 50 years, Fred; sister, Betty Walk; and brother-in-law, Charles Walk. Survived by daughters, Janet (Robert) Menne and Ruth (David) Bergstedt; son, Carl R. Holm; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Raymond Johnson. Memorial Service 12 Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 5th at RIVERVIEW BAPTIST CHURCH, 14 E. Moreland Ave., West St. Paul. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Riverview Baptist Church. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 30, 2019