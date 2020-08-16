Beloved Mother, Sister Grandmother & Great-Grandmother July 18, 2020, age 87, of South St. Paul. She was preceded in death by husband Obrey and brother Bob Hjort. Survived by sons, Brad (Lisa), Steve (Lisa) & Carl (Jeanne); 9 grandchildren Dan, Ted (Michelle), Jason, Rachel (Andrew), Ruthann (Mark), Raina, Josiah, Sarah & Josh; 4 great-grandchildren and sister Joyce Anderson. Family Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME, 140 8th Ave No., South St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Covid 19 guidelines including masks will be followed. Memorial preferred to the Alzheimer's Foundation.