Gloria F. LOJOVICH
Beloved Mother, Sister Grandmother & Great-Grandmother July 18, 2020, age 87, of South St. Paul. She was preceded in death by husband Obrey and brother Bob Hjort. Survived by sons, Brad (Lisa), Steve (Lisa) & Carl (Jeanne); 9 grandchildren Dan, Ted (Michelle), Jason, Rachel (Andrew), Ruthann (Mark), Raina, Josiah, Sarah & Josh; 4 great-grandchildren and sister Joyce Anderson. Family Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME, 140 8th Ave No., South St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Covid 19 guidelines including masks will be followed. Memorial preferred to the Alzheimer's Foundation.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
