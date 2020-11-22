Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother Age 86 of Shoreview, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020. Preceded in death by husband of 62 years, Robert (Bob); brothers LeRoy Lysne and Earl Lysne. Survived by children Robert D. (Diane), Gale (Doug) Munson, Roxanne (Craig) Anderson and David (Carol); 10 grandchildren and their spouses; 11 great-grandchildren. Gloria was an avid golfer, bowler and bridge player. She was an Avon representative for over 20 years, receiving many sales awards. Her greatest joy was spending time with family at her home on the lake. Many thanks to the staff at Gracewood Senior Living (Lino Lakes) and Olive Grove Hospice for their unending support and love shown during Gloria's residency. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.









