Born on December 5, 1929 in Larimore North Dakota, Gloria passed away on October 21, 2020. Gloria graduated from the University of North Dakota with a degree in Commerce. She liked to share many fond memories of her college years including being the only female in many of her business classes, her time as a sorority president, going to dances, and meeting Creighton on a blind date. Gloria enjoyed bridge, blackjack, knitting, traveling, gardening, a cup of coffee with friends, time with her family, and a night on the town. She was well known for her coordinated clothes, jewelry and shoes. With Creighton's retirement, came the opportunity to spend more time traveling. Gloria became a travel agent and tour coordinator. With Creighton and their friends, she traveled the world. The last 14 years of Gloria's life were spent at Greenhouse Village in Roseville. Gloria and Creighton thoroughly enjoyed their time at Green House Village with the many events and activities, casino trips, and all the wonderful new friendships. Not to ever miss an opportunity for a party, she celebrated her 90th birthday with 90 friends. Gloria is preceded in death by Creighton, her loving husband of 60 years, and her brother Floyd Christianson of Grand Forks. She will be deeply missed by her sons Mark and Todd, daughters-in-law Lavonne and Denise, grandchildren Angela (Lee) Goren, Jeffrey Gilbertson, Megan (John) Schmidt, and Tracy (Aaron) Dennis, and 5 great-grand children. Memorials are preferred to Joseph's Coats or the Arthritis Foundation
. Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, a private remembrance for the family will be held at a later time.