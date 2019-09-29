Home

Gloria Grace SEELEY


1924 - 2019
Gloria Grace SEELEY Obituary
Entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Friday, September 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Seeley; daughters, baby Nancy and Lauren Moore-Rohrman; parents, Ferruccio "Fred" and Isabel Primoli; and siblings, Salvator (Theresa) Primoli, Kathryn (Donald) Willey, Daniel (Jeanine) Primoli and Rose Marie (Michael) Mathias. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Gayle (Dean) Dworak; grandchildren, Justin (Dawn) Dworak, Devin (Olivia) Dworak, Stephaine (Anthony) Pino and Brittney (Leonard) Young; great grandchildren, Collin, Ethan, Serena, Simone, Mika, Kai and Lincoln; and siblings, Elizabeth (Richard) McMahon and Fred (Margaret) Primoli. Celebration of life will be held at First Covenant Church, 1280 Arcade St., St. Paul, MN Friday, December 27, 2019. A second notice will appear in December. Gloria will be missed by all, especially her family as she was the matriarch. SUNSET 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
