Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria HUSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. HUSS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria J. HUSS Obituary
Passed away on January 10, 2020 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Frieda Huss; sisters, LaDonna (James) Bennis, Sharon Martagon; and brother-in-law, Donald Deering. Survived by sister, Geraldine Deering; brother-in-law, Mike Martagon; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends. Visitation beginning at 11AM with Funeral Service starting at 12PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. She will be greatly missed by her family and everyone who knew her. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -