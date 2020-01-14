|
Passed away on January 10, 2020 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Frieda Huss; sisters, LaDonna (James) Bennis, Sharon Martagon; and brother-in-law, Donald Deering. Survived by sister, Geraldine Deering; brother-in-law, Mike Martagon; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends. Visitation beginning at 11AM with Funeral Service starting at 12PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. She will be greatly missed by her family and everyone who knew her. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 14, 2020