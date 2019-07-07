Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
952-924-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:30 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria LINK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. LINK


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria J. LINK Obituary
Age 68 Passed away on June 21, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Margaret (nee Seifert) Link; brother, Paul Link and sister-in-law, Lynda Link. Survived by brother, Alan (Candy) Link; sister, Anne (Ken) Fisher; aunt, Judy Seifert and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and good friends. Mass on Thursday, July 11th at 6:30 pm at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina, MN 55435 (952) 924-4100. Visitation at 6 pm. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness in Gloria's memory.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now