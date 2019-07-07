|
|
Age 68 Passed away on June 21, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Margaret (nee Seifert) Link; brother, Paul Link and sister-in-law, Lynda Link. Survived by brother, Alan (Candy) Link; sister, Anne (Ken) Fisher; aunt, Judy Seifert and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and good friends. Mass on Thursday, July 11th at 6:30 pm at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina, MN 55435 (952) 924-4100. Visitation at 6 pm. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness in Gloria's memory.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019