Age 85 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on April 29, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jack. Survived by children, Terri (Eb) Haqq, Steve Hunger, Debby (Paul) Young, Mike (Michelle) Hunger; her 16 grandchildren and her 10 great-grandchildren. Gloria was born May 2, 1934 in Eau Claire, WI. Gloria was known for her kind and cheerful spirit. She made friends wherever she went, making sure they all felt welcome around her. Gloria had a special spot in her heart for rescuing all of God's creatures and anyone in need or less fortunate. A celebration of Gloria's life will be held at a later date. Evans-Nordby 763-533-3000 evansnordby.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.