Age 70, of Cedar, MN Gained her wings and was called home to Her Lord on January 4, 2020. Gloria was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh, especially at her own jokes. Gloria was a very giving and loving person who always wanted her family and friends to be happy. Most of all she embraced her faith. Gloria is survived by her Best Friend and Husband of 52 years William, Daughter Sheila, Son Adam (Mary), Grandson Darren and Great Granddaughter Bella. She was preceded in death by her Daughter Heidi and two Grand children, Robert and Jennifer. She will be missed by all. The family has chosen to have a private gathering in celebration of Gloria's life.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020