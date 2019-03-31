Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-3596
For more information about
Gloria TRACY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria TRACY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Jean TRACY


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria Jean TRACY Obituary
Age 90 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on March 27th, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Richard Tracy. Survived by children Craig (Cheryl) Tracy, Cherie Tracy, Tamera (John) Treasaigh, 9 grand-children, and 1 great grandchild, along with many nephews, nieces, and friends. Please keep Gloria and our family in your thoughts and prayers. Join us in remembrance and celebration of Gloria on Saturday, April 6th at Sunset Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2250 St. Anthony Blvd. Minneapolis, MN 55418. Visitation 10:00am-11:00am with funeral service at 11:00am. SUNSET 612-789-3596 www.sunsetfuneralservices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now