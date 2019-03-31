|
|
Age 90 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on March 27th, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Richard Tracy. Survived by children Craig (Cheryl) Tracy, Cherie Tracy, Tamera (John) Treasaigh, 9 grand-children, and 1 great grandchild, along with many nephews, nieces, and friends. Please keep Gloria and our family in your thoughts and prayers. Join us in remembrance and celebration of Gloria on Saturday, April 6th at Sunset Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2250 St. Anthony Blvd. Minneapolis, MN 55418. Visitation 10:00am-11:00am with funeral service at 11:00am. SUNSET 612-789-3596 www.sunsetfuneralservices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019