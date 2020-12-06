1/1
Gloria June FREDENBURG
1941 - 2020
On Thursday, December 3, 2020, loving wife and mother of three, died at age 79 in her home surrounded by her family. Gloria was born on October 4, 1941 to Carl and Lilian Yardeen. She lived in St. Paul with her parents, her brother Roger and her sister Joyce until she graduated high school, She continued her education at Miller Hospital School of Nursing in St. Paul. Gloria married David Fredenburg on May 12, 1962 and shortly moved to St. Louis Park, MN where they raised three sons, Troy, Joel, and Ross. Gloria had a passion for helping others which led her to a career in nursing and teaching. Her family, friends, and all who knew Gloria, would describe her as "one of the most kind and gentle souls one would ever meet." Gloria spent her days with her loving husband, raising their family, enjoying their grandkids and spending time with their close personal friends. Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Carl, her mother, Lillian, and her brother, Roger. She is survived by her husband David, her three children, Troy, Joel, and Ross, her sister Joyce Hauge (Jerry), daughter in laws, Leah, Donnita, and Cindy, and their five grandchildren, Kendra, Kyrah, Trent, Blake, and Brandon. Private family services at: Washburn-McReavy.com Strobeck Johnson 952-938-9020




Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
1400 Mainstreet
Hopkins, MN 55343
(952) 938-9020
