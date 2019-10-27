Home

Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
SOUTH SHORE TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
2480 South Shore Blvd.
WBL, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
SOUTH SHORE TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
2480 South Shore Blvd.
WBL, MN
View Map
Gloria K. KOSTUCH


1939 - 2019
Gloria K. KOSTUCH Obituary
Age 79 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully October 23, 2019 Born December 29, 1939 in Park Rapids, MN. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, but most of all she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by her siblings Betty Rixen, Beverly Webb, and Donald Condiff. Survived by husband George of 60 years; children Greg (Pat), Deb (Kurt) Geyer, Lori (August) Mussell, and Mike (Nikki); 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; siblings Gary (Judy) Condiff, and Jan (Sam) Pike; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral Services 11 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at SOUTH SHORE TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2480 South Shore Blvd., WBL. Visitation one hour before Service at Church. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Mahtomedi. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
