Gloria Karine GUIBORD
Of St. Paul, MN At 89 years of age, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Rev. Robert Guibord Sr, officer in the Coast Guard, and graduate of Luther Seminary, and also by her brothers Rev. Clifford Grindland, and Rev. Robert Grindland. She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Rev. Steve) Witmer, Bonnie (Mallory) Smith, and Dr. Robert Jr (Mahinder). Gloria was a graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. She enjoyed working with children and taught preschool and kindergarten for many years in various settings. A devoted mother she left an indelible mark on her three children, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was happiest when praying or sharing with others about Jesus. Alongside her husband, Rev. Robert, served as pastors of churches in Isle and Le Roy Minnesota, and Somersworth, New Hampshire. Memorial Service Friday, Sept 4, 1:00 PM, at Episcopal Homes, the Gardens (space is limited due to social distancing). Private interment will be at Ft. Snelling. Memorials to the Episcopal Church Home. 651- 632-8801.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 2, 2020.
