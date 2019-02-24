|
|
Of Pine City Passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019 surrounded by family. She was 76 years old. She was born on November 12, 1942 to Harold (Tweets) and Ida (Lena) Adeline Swanson in Ramsey Co. Gloria grew up in St. Paul where she met Jerry Kuehn. They married and had four boys. Gloria settled in Weber, MN in 1988 where she purchased the Weber Store. It was a place where many stopped by daily to socialize and visit with her. She eventually retired and moved to Pine City to a home on the Snake river. Preceded in death by her parents; daughters Jennifer and Anita; son Johnny; brothers Lloyd and Wilfred Nelson. Survived by sons Daniel (Mary), Kevin, William (Rebecca), Jack; grandchildren Joseph, Megan, Michael, Matthew; and great-grandchildren Nathen, Hope, Ellie and Dominic. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church, 405 Main St S, Pine City, MN. Visitation at 10:00 am with luncheon to follow service. Family requests no donations but condolences can be mailed to PO Box 114, Bethel, MN, 55005.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019