Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHURCH of ST. BERNARD
Geranium St
St. Pau, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH of ST. BERNARD
Geranium St,
St. Paul, MN
Gloria MEYER Obituary
Age 79 Was called to Heaven surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Clint, her parents, James and Agnes Payne, and many siblings. Survived by children, Jeff, Polly, CJ, Jenni, and Mikie, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grand children. Visitation Monday 5/6 from 5-8 PM at WULFF Funeral Home on White Bear Ave, St. Paul and again one hour prior to mass at church. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 5/7 at 11 AM at CHURCH of ST. BERNARD on Geranium St, St. Paul. Interment at Ft. Snelling with lunch served after. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
