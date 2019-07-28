Pioneer Press Obituaries
Twin Cities Cremation
1598 Carroll Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104-5331
(651) 645-1233
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Roselawn Cemetery Chapel
803 Larpenteur Ave W
Roseville, MN
View Map
Age 87 of St. Paul Passed away July 21, 2019 Born on February 28, 1932, grew up in Herbster, Wisc. Graduated Salutatorian from South Shore High School in Port Wing, Wisc. Retired from the St. Paul Post Office. She enjoyed travel, bowling, and her children. Preceded in death by parents, Jacob and Mabel (Penhollow) Beeksma; 3 brothers; infant daughter, Ronda; son, Robert (Bobby) Meyer Jr.; and daughters, Cindy Meyer, and Gloria Marie McGrath. She will be deeply missed by Connie Nellis, Bonnie (Mike) Niven, and Robin (Bob) Pettit, 10 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by the staff of Rose of Sharon Manor. A special thank you to HealthEast Hospice. Memorial service Monday, August 5th, 2:00PM at Roselawn Cemetery Chapel, 803 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-645-1233
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
