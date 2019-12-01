Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
For more information about
Gloria TYMESEN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Life Presbyterian Church
965 Larpenteur Ave. W.
Roseville, MN
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Presbyterian Church
965 Larpenteur Ave. W.
Roseville, MN
Gloria R. (Ullrich) TYMESEN


1926 - 2019
Gloria R. (Ullrich) TYMESEN Obituary
Age 93, of Roseville Passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sr. and children, Lisa and Scott. Survived by son, Charles Jr. "Phil" (Paula); grand children, Brandy, Ryan, Grant, Collin, and Matt; and 4 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held 11 am Friday, December 6 at New Life Presbyterian Church, 965 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville, with visitation one hour prior. Private family burial Riverside Cemetery in Jackson, MN. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
