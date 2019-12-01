|
Age 93, of Roseville Passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sr. and children, Lisa and Scott. Survived by son, Charles Jr. "Phil" (Paula); grand children, Brandy, Ryan, Grant, Collin, and Matt; and 4 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held 11 am Friday, December 6 at New Life Presbyterian Church, 965 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville, with visitation one hour prior. Private family burial Riverside Cemetery in Jackson, MN. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019