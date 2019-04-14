|
Age 89 of Stillwater, MN Passed away January, 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace, loved ones by her side. Gloria was a beautiful, gentle soul. She always found the good in every one she knew. She was raised on St. Paul's East Side, a Johnson High grad. She is preceded in death by husband Floyd, parents August and Rose Sofie, brothers George and Augie, sister Marie, many in-laws, one niece and two nephews. Gloria leaves behind children; Diane (Steven) Senstad, Roger (Elizabeth), Dale, Mark (Penny), Rick, Joseph, Glenn and Patrick, 8 grand and 3 step grand children, 4 great and 15 step great-grandchilren, and 2 step great-great-grandchildren, brother Ronald (Kathy) Sofie, 2 sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. A Memorial gathering of Family and Friends will held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 102 North 2nd St., Stillwater, MN. Visitation at 10am, Service at 10:30am followed by lunch. Park in ramp next to Lowell Inn. Bring ticket in for stamp. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The family thanks Gloria's PCAs, the staff and volunteers at Lakeview Hospice and Our Lady of Peace.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019