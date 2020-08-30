Age 84, of Forest Lake, MN Passed away on August 21, 2020, at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN, of non-COVID related illness. During her life she was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Galen, her son Lloyd, her sister Margie Benson and her parents Howard and Ruth Leffler. She is survived by her daughter Gail (Scott) Malinosky, daughter-in-law Karen Krohn, grandson Matthew (Julie) Malinosky, granddaughter Emily Malinosky, three great grandchildren Tony, Bethany and Tara, and brother-in-law Arvid Benson, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. Words cannot describe how much her kind spirit, quick smile, infectious laugh, and gentle soul touched those she met nor how very much she will be missed by those who knew and loved her. In consideration of the current corona virus situation, a graveside memorial service for Gloria will be held in Barnum, MN. A private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the MS Society or a charity of your choice
.